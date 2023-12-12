FY2024 EPS Estimates for Box, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for BOX in a report issued on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

NYSE BOX opened at $24.35 on Monday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in BOX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BOX by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $786,830. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.