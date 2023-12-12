FY2024 Earnings Forecast for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issued By Zacks Research

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.94. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $80,132.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $788,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,159,212.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,070 shares of company stock worth $4,885,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

