FY2023 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $14.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $14.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DPZ opened at $397.46 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $366.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 277.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

