Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

