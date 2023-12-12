Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.3 %

FRU stock opened at C$13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.21. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 41.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

