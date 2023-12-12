Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

