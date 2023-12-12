Financial Analysis: UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG)

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of UTG shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG N/A 10.44% 3.81% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

UTG has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UTG and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million 1.36 $34.26 million $5.11 5.87 Federal Life Group $19.43 million 1.89 -$8.81 million N/A N/A

UTG has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Summary

UTG beats Federal Life Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products in the United States. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement insurance products. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

