FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $293.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $290.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $273.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after buying an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after buying an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.