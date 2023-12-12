Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LUV. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 44,534 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,325.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 38,925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 152,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

