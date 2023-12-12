Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GameStop Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:GME opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.17 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 16,784.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 106,919 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 41,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $185,233.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,955.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

