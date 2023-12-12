Energy Services of America (ESOA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th.

Energy Services of America Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ESOA opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. Energy Services of America has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.21.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Energy Services of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

