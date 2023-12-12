Empire (EMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8 billion.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Empire from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

