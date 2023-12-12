Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.98. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,251,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

