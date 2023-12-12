Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.80 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.36. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.73.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

