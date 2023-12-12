Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $25.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of DRVN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $581.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

