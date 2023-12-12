DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Sold by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 806,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises 1.2% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of DoubleVerify worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DV. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 45.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,473,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2,195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DV stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.86 and a beta of 1.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $254,221.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,059.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,779 shares of company stock worth $2,227,447. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

