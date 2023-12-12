Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.58.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $2,434,645 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.39%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

