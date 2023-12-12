Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

DG opened at $125.84 on Friday. Dollar General has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.