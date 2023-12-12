Desjardins Reiterates “C$18.25” Price Target for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Desjardins set a C$18.25 price target on Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.00 to C$12.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skeena Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

TSE:SKE opened at C$5.27 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$468.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

