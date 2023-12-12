Desjardins Analysts Give Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) a C$16.00 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$16.00 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.14.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.00. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

