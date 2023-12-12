Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $105,641. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,288,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,371,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,884,000 after purchasing an additional 379,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

