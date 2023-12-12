Delta Apparel, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Apparel in a report issued on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Delta Apparel’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 1.5 %

DLA opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a market cap of $51.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 92.9% during the third quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 695,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the second quarter valued at $111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.