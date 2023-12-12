Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $221.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.59.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

