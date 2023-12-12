D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Hook Mill Capital Partners LP

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 3.3% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $138.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

