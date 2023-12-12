Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

