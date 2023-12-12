Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

