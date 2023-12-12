CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.26 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 469,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

