Critical Contrast: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50 CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $13.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. CleanSpark has a consensus target price of $10.05, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.93, suggesting that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 41.79% 13.68% 6.98% CleanSpark -81.11% -24.23% -21.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.76 $32.25 million $1.68 7.60 CleanSpark $168.41 million 9.65 -$136.59 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CleanSpark.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Runway Growth Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

