Critical Analysis: AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) versus ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

AXA and ageas SA/NV are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $107.85 billion 0.68 $7.03 billion N/A N/A ageas SA/NV $10.94 billion 0.75 $1.07 billion N/A N/A

This table compares AXA and ageas SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than ageas SA/NV.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AXA and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 0 1 0 3.00 ageas SA/NV 1 3 3 0 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AXA beats ageas SA/NV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products. The company also provides property and casualty insurance products, including car, home, and personal or professional liability to individual and business clients; international insurance for large corporate clients in Europe; and marine and aviation insurance services, as well as property and casualty reinsurance products. In addition, it offers asset management services in the areas of various asset classes, including equities, bonds, hedge funds, private equity, and real estate for the group's insurance companies and their clients, and retail and institutional clients. Further, the company provides health, term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, and other investment-based products for personal/individual and commercial/ group customers. AXA SA was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

