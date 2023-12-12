CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of CVU opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.65.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
