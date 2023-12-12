CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CVU opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.65.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

