Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cousins Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.24. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.95%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.