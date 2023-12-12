Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,634,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,237 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 1.08% of Corteva worth $437,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Argus cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

