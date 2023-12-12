Contrasting Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) & RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RIV Capital and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RIV Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than RIV Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RIV Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $498.99 million 5.48 $91.39 million $2.56 22.30

This table compares RIV Capital and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than RIV Capital.

Profitability

This table compares RIV Capital and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RIV Capital N/A N/A N/A Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 22.50% 26.68% 13.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats RIV Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RIV Capital

(Get Free Report)

RIV Capital Inc., formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc., is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content. The firm also focuses on beverages, capsules and concentrates, edibles, dry flower / pre-rolls, vaporizers and hardware, pet products, and topicals. In agriculture and food sciences firm focuses in invest plant science, soil science, food science, animal science and environmental science. In production firm focuses in Indoor cultivation, greenhouse cultivation, outdoor cultivation, nursery cultivation and fermentation. In processing firm focuses in harvesting, extraction and purification, packaging, food and beverage processing and laboratory testing services. In pharmaceuticals and biotechnology firm focuses in pharmaceutical discovery and development, delivery method (ex: pill, soft gel, tincture), biosynthetic derived cannabinoids and other molecules, medical devices (ex: inhalers) and lab equipment. In consumer products and accessories firm focuses in edibles, beverages, inhalable, cosmetics and cannabis consumption accessories. In retail and distribution firm focuses in licensed brick and mortar retailers, pharmacies, online consumer marketplaces, delivery services, and others. The firm invests in opportunities globally. The firm prefers to invest in check sizes have ranged from CA$1 million ($0.71 million) to $40 million ($28.45 million), but more typical investment range is between CA$5 million ($3.6 million) to CA$10 million ($7.1 million). The firm is focused on making minority stake investments. Firm employ diverse investment structures including debt, preferred and common equity, and production-linked royalties. RIV Capital Inc. was founded on 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation; and Vasopressin to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.