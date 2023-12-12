Contrasting AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Free Report) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and TrueCar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TrueCar $161.52 million 1.65 -$118.68 million ($0.75) -3.91

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueCar.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 1 0 0 2.00 TrueCar 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AcuityAds and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TrueCar has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds N/A N/A N/A TrueCar -42.84% -32.23% -24.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats AcuityAds on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

