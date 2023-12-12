Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $7.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $16.87.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $148.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 80,120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

