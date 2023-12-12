Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Comstock stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.12. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Comstock had a negative net margin of 2,266.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Comstock will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

About Comstock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock by 71.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comstock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

