Comparing Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) & Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) and Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Just Eat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 23.01% 13.90% 6.58% Just Eat N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weibo and Just Eat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 3 3 0 2.50 Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Weibo presently has a consensus price target of $18.52, indicating a potential upside of 93.52%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Just Eat.

This table compares Weibo and Just Eat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.84 billion 1.22 $85.56 million $1.68 5.70 Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weibo beats Just Eat on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

