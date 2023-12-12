Comparing RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) and Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RS Group and Ferguson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RS Group N/A N/A N/A Ferguson 6.14% 39.53% 12.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RS Group and Ferguson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RS Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ferguson 1 2 7 0 2.60

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ferguson has a consensus target price of $166.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Ferguson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ferguson is more favorable than RS Group.

50.4% of RS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ferguson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RS Group and Ferguson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ferguson $29.73 billion 1.25 $1.89 billion $8.82 20.69

Ferguson has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

Summary

Ferguson beats RS Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name. In addition, it supplies pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water and wastewater treatment products, and refrigeration products under Wolseley brand name. Further, the company provides after-sales support comprising warranty, credit, project-based billing, returns, maintenance, repair, and operations support. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, supply houses, retail enterprises, and online. Ferguson plc was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Wokingham, the United Kingdom.

