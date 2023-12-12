Comparing Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Phunware -257.36% -149.96% -63.26%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 9.65, suggesting that its share price is 865% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Phunware 0 0 1 0 3.00

Phunware has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,021.08%. Given Phunware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Phunware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $860,000.00 90.93 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Phunware $21.79 million 0.60 -$50.89 million ($0.37) -0.24

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phunware.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Phunware on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications; offering application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization; and pre-packaged and custom high-end personal computer systems for gaming, streaming, and cryptocurrency mining enthusiasts. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

