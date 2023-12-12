Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 10/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 13th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Shares of CGNT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $376.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.55. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

