Cognyte Software (CGNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 10/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 13th. Analysts expect Cognyte Software to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.
Cognyte Software Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of CGNT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $376.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.55. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $6.23.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
