Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Cognex in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Cognex has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

