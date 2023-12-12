Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of COGT opened at $4.06 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

