ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.19 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.