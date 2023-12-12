Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $551.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Get Cintas alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $559.60 on Friday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $563.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 66.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,009,000 after purchasing an additional 141,375 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.