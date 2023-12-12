Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

