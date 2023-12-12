Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $224.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day moving average is $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.