China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

About China Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.