Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 736,421 shares in the company, valued at $235,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 211,728 shares of company stock worth $76,324 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

