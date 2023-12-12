Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives $24.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.17 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 19.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

