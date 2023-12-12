Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $273.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $286.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average is $255.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,582,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

