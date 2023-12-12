Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$106.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$114.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$103.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$95.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CNQ opened at C$84.78 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The firm has a market cap of C$92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.0166229 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,745.28. Also, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total transaction of C$278,610.00. Insiders sold 167,752 shares of company stock worth $14,924,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

